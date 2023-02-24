US hands over 5 more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan

The United States has given five more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said on Friday, News.Az reports.

ANAMA continues to work towards expanding demining actions and increasing the material and technical base and capacity to restore the liberated territories and ensure the safe return of former IDPs.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) and ANAMA, 5 more Malinois mine detection dogs were handed over to the Agency.

Specially trained dogs will be involved in demining operations in Karabakh after undergoing adaptation training with their handlers and accreditation following the International Demining Standards (IMAS).

News.Az