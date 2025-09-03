US House panel releases 33,000 pages of Epstein investigation files

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US congressional panel has released a trove of documents related to the federal investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The House of Representatives Oversight Committee published 33,295 pages, including flight logs, jail surveillance video, court filings, audio recordings and emails, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

But Republicans and Democrats alike said the files contained little new information and it is unclear if the justice department is withholding other Epstein records.

Pressure has been growing from President Donald Trump's own supporters for more transparency on the probe into the well-connected financier after the justice department said in July there was no "incriminating" Epstein client list.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, ordered the documents to be published online on Tuesday.

The Republican-led panel received the files after issuing a legal summons to the Department of Justice last month.

But Comer, a Kentucky congressman, acknowledged there was little fresh information.

"As far as I can see, there's nothing new in the documents," he told NBC News.

The videos released on Tuesday include footage from outside Epstein's New York jail cell on the night of his death.

It includes 13 hours and 41 seconds of video from the facility covering the evening of 9 August to the morning of 10 August 2019, when Epstein died.

This is two hours more of video than what the justice department released two months ago.

But the newly released footage does not include the so-called "missing minute" - a jump in the timecode between 23:00 and 00:00, according to the BBC's US partner CBS.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said the "missing minute" was just the jail's camera system resetting each night.

However, the apparent anomaly had stoked conspiracy theories about the official finding that Epstein died by suicide.

The convicted paedophile had once hobnobbed with the likes of Trump, former President Bill Clinton and British royal Prince Andrew.

The tranche of documents also includes several clips from 2006 showing interviews with people who said they were victims of Epstein.

Their faces are blurred and names removed from the audio as they talk about alleged sexual abuse while they were hired for massages.

Other videos show bodycam footage from police in Palm Beach, Florida, as they search a home belonging to Epstein.

Some of the documents date back 20 years, covering an initial criminal investigation into Epstein launched by Palm Beach police.

News.Az