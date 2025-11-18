Yandex metrika counter

US House votes on bill to compel release of Epstein documents

  • World
  • Share
US House votes on bill to compel release of Epstein documents
Photograph: Sipa Press/Rex Features

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill requiring the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, with the vote potentially being unanimous, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

That’s after Donald Trump suddenly changed his mind, under increasing pressure within his own Republican ranks, if it does pass it will head straight back to the Senate – and then for Mr Trump’s final approval.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      