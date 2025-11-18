US House votes on bill to compel release of Epstein documents
The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill requiring the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, with the vote potentially being unanimous, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
That’s after Donald Trump suddenly changed his mind, under increasing pressure within his own Republican ranks, if it does pass it will head straight back to the Senate – and then for Mr Trump’s final approval.