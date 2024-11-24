Yandex metrika counter

U.S. identifies the next potential Russian region for an ATACMS strike

  • World
  • Share
U.S. identifies the next potential Russian region for an ATACMS strike
Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) may target military facilities in Russia's Rostov region using long-range ATACMS missiles, News.Az reports.

The report indicates that four military airfields in the region are potential targets. Additionally, U.S. officials have reportedly identified a list of 200 military objectives within the range of these American-made missiles.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed details of two attacks on Russian territories involving Western missiles. He stated that an attack in the Kursk region targeted a command post, resulting in injuries among military personnel responsible for external security and service staff.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      