U.S. identifies the next potential Russian region for an ATACMS strike

U.S. identifies the next potential Russian region for an ATACMS strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) may target military facilities in Russia's Rostov region using long-range ATACMS missiles, News.Az reports.

The report indicates that four military airfields in the region are potential targets. Additionally, U.S. officials have reportedly identified a list of 200 military objectives within the range of these American-made missiles.On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed details of two attacks on Russian territories involving Western missiles. He stated that an attack in the Kursk region targeted a command post, resulting in injuries among military personnel responsible for external security and service staff.

News.Az