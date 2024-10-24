US intelligence leak forces Israel to postpone Iran retaliation - newspaper
A leak of US intelligence documents reportedly prompted Israel to postpone its retaliatory attack on Iran."The leak of the American documents delayed the attack due to the need to change certain strategies and components," The Times writes , citing an intelligence source, News.Az reports.
"There will be a retaliation, but it has taken longer than it was supposed to take," the source added.
The United States is probing a leak of classified documents detailing an assessment of Israel's plans to target Iran, as confirmed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.