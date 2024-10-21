US investigates leak of classified documents on Israel's military plans against Iran

The United States is probing a leak of classified documents detailing an assessment of Israel's plans to target Iran, as confirmed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The documents were reportedly published online last week and are said to describe satellite imagery showing Israel moving military assets in preparation for a response to Iran's missile attack on 1 October, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The documents, marked top secret, were shareable within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the US, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.For weeks Israel has been deciding how and when to respond to Iran's latest missile attack. Israel's defence minister has warned it will be “deadly, precise and surprising”.The two documents reportedly appear to be attributed to the US National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency (NSA), and were published on an Iranian-aligned Telegram account on Friday.Johnson, the highest-ranking member of Congress, told CNN on Sunday that "the leak is very concerning"."There's some serious allegations being made, there's an investigation under way, and I'll get a briefing on that in a couple of hours," the Louisiana Republican lawmaker said.The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that it was aware of reports about the documents, but did not comment further.The US agencies involved, as well as the Israeli government, have not publicly commented on the leak.CNN and Axios first reported the leak, which confirms once again that the US spies on its close ally Israel.One document makes a reference to Israel’s nuclear capabilities - which neither the US nor Israel ever officially acknowledge - apparently ruling out the use of such an option in any planned strike.

