US, Iranian navies encounter again in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that one more incident occurred in the north of Persian Gulf with the participation of US fleet.

According to IRIB TV channel, the incident occurred on July 28.



According to information, a military helicopter flied from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and came close to Iran’s rocket boat. The aircraft carrier was accompanied by cruiser.



“Iranian vessels did not pay attention to the unprofessional and provocative acts and continued to guard in the zone after the US vessels left”, statement of Iran’s military leadership said.



A few days ago, U.S. Navy fired warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf.

