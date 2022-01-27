US is open to dialogue, prefers diplomacy - Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is open to dialogue and prefer to resolve disputes through diplomacy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We are open to dialogue," he said. "We prefer diplomacy. We are prepared to move forward where there is the possibility of communication and cooperation".

According to US Secretary of State, Washington and Moscow could jointly pursue ideas that are contained in the response to the Russian security proposals that has been delivered by the US.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that if Russia were to approach this seriously, and in a spirit of reciprocity, with the determination to enhance collective security for all of us, there are very positive things in this document that should be pursued," he said.

News.Az