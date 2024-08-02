US is ready to defend Israel from any threat, says President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, US President Joe Biden said in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, News.az reports citing White House website.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. The President discussed efforts to support Israel's defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments.Together with this commitment to Israel's defense, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region.Vice President Harris also joined the call.

News.Az