Yandex metrika counter

US, Israeli forces strike Gandhi Hospital in Tehran - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
US, Israeli forces strike Gandhi Hospital in Tehran - VIDEO
Source: Anadolu Agency

U.S. and Israeli forces have struck the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The strikes caused damage to the facility and prompting evacuation efforts.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      