US, Israeli forces strike Gandhi Hospital in Tehran - VIDEO
- 01 Mar 2026 22:51
- 01 Mar 2026 23:16
Source: Anadolu Agency
U.S. and Israeli forces have struck the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The strikes caused damage to the facility and prompting evacuation efforts.
U.S. and Israeli forces struck Gandhi Hospital in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/GN8CQ7nQ2k— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 1, 2026
By Nijat Babayev