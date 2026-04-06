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US, Israeli strikes reportedly kill over 25 in Iran as regional escalation intensifies

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US, Israeli strikes reportedly kill over 25 in Iran as regional escalation intensifies
Photo: ca.finance.yahoo.com

Israel and the United States carried a wave of attacks Monday that killed more than 25 people in Iran. Tehran responded with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors as U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz loomed.


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