US, Jordan top diplomats hold talks on Gaza ceasefire and aid delivery

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held discussions today with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, during his visit to Washington, focusing on the strategic partnership between their nations and the regional situation.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain coordination and communication in efforts to increase cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations, resolve regional crises, and consolidate security and stability, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They also discussed de-escalation in the West Bank, efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Safadi affirmed his country's support for the efforts made by the State of Qatar, the United States, and the Arab Republic of Egypt to reach an exchange agreement that achieves a permanent ceasefire.

Rubio and Safadi also reviewed the situation in Syria, particularly the implementation of the tripartite agreement reached during Jordan's hosting of Jordanian-US-Syrian talks last Saturday, and the need to consolidate the ceasefire in the As-Suwayda Governorate in southern Syria.

The US Secretary of State stressed the need for dialogue as a means to resolve the crisis in southern Syria and protect all civilians.

For his part, the Jordanian Foreign Minister stressed the need to consolidate the ceasefire in As-Suwayda Governorate, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, protect civilians, extend the sovereignty of the Syrian state and the law throughout its territory, and support the country's rebuilding process on foundations that guarantee its unity, sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety and rights of all Syrians.

News.Az