US lawmakers urge Starbucks CEO to resume union talks

Twenty-six U.S. senators and 82 House representatives have called on Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol to resume contract negotiations with the company’s workers’ union, accusing the coffee giant of returning to “union-busting” tactics.

In a letter led by Senator Bernie Sanders, lawmakers urged Starbucks to “bargain a fair contract in good faith” with Starbucks Workers United, which represents about 9,500 employees. A similar letter from the House Labor Caucus and Representative Pramila Jayapal was also sent Monday. No Republicans signed either document, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Talks between Starbucks and the union began in April 2024 but have since stalled, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown.

Starbucks said the union represents only about 4% of its workforce and maintained that it already provides strong employee benefits, including healthcare, parental leave, and tuition support for those working at least 20 hours a week.

However, the union has filed more than 100 charges against the company since December, alleging unfair labor practices such as retaliation against employees involved in unionizing efforts.

Lawmakers criticized Starbucks’ spending priorities, noting the company spent billions on dividends and stock buybacks in 2024 and paid Niccol $95 million, mainly from compensation tied to his previous role at Chipotle.

Starbucks countered that its stock actions benefit employees who hold company shares, as well as pension funds and institutional investors.

Starbucks Workers United has warned of potential strikes starting November 13 — the company’s high-sales “Red Cup Day” — in more than 25 cities if a contract is not reached.

The company, which recently reported its first sales growth in six quarters, has closed over 600 stores and cut corporate jobs as part of ongoing turnaround efforts.

