US-made projectiles aim to sever ties between Moscow and Washington

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin warned that relations between Russia and the US would be fully severed if US-made projectiles were used to strike deep within Russia, News.az reports citing TASS .

"As for using the aforementioned weapons - they are already in use. Certainly, the expansion of their use may cause damage, but it will not change the situation on the battlefield," the Russian Duma speaker wrote on his Telegram channel. "It will only worsen Ukraine’s fate and future and will completely ruin Russian-American relations," he pointed out.The State Duma speaker added that US President Joe Biden "will pass away at some point." "There is an impression that, thinking about this, he is dreaming of eternity and wants to drag all of America along. And, possibly, the entire world," Volodin noted.The New York Times reported on November 17 that Biden had authorized the use of US-supplied ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles for strikes inside Russia. Later, France’s Le Figaro reported that France and the United Kingdom had followed suit and allowed Ukraine to use their SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for these purposes. However, the newspaper later removed this story from its website, giving no explanations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Paris had not altered its position on strikes inside Russia. The German government said that the United States had notified Berlin about Biden’s decision.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 that the potential decision to use Western long-range missiles against Russia would mean the United States’ and other NATO countries’ direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. This step would change the very nature of the conflict and Russia would have to make relevant decisions proceeding from the threats it will face, the president warned. He noted, meanwhile, that Ukraine is unable to strike inside Russia without the West’s assistance because this would require intelligence data from satellites and flight assignments.

