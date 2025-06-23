US military base in Syria has been attacked

A U.S. military base located in northeastern Syria has been attacked, News.az reports citing the Iranian Mehr news agency.

The attack was directed at an American military facility in the Kasruk area in the western part of El-Hasakah province. Details of the operation and possible consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

The situation is developing against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical environment in the region, where American military facilities have repeatedly been targets of similar attacks.

News.Az