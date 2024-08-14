US military destroys two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, the US military destroyed two vessels, used by members of Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, News.az reports.

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi vessels in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

