US Marine-carrying warship USS Tripoli arrives in Middle East

According to CENTCOM’s official account on X, the deployment has reached its destination, News.Az reports.
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“US sailors and Marines aboard the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on March 27,” the statement said.
The deployment comes amid heightened attention to security dynamics in the Middle East, where US naval presence plays a key role in maintaining regional stability and operational readiness.