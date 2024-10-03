US mobilizes 1,000 US soldiers for Hurricane Helene's emergency response

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has deployed 1,000 active-duty soldiers to aid recovery efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

The Category 4 storm unleashed some of the worst flooding in generations throughout the southeastern states of Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) had requested military assistance.The 1,000 troops deployed are part of an Infantry Battalion Task Force, formed from the XVIII Airborne Corps, which includes members of the 82nd Airborne and other units stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina.They will deliver support and commodities to impacted and isolated communities, assisting with supply point logistics at commodity staging locations and removing debris from affected routes.The task force also includes a Forward Support Company with the necessary support structures like fuel, water and mechanics to support Fema in stabilising critical lifelines and essential services for communities in North Carolina.Elsewhere, US Army and US Navy helicopters have been moving personnel and supplies in areas without road access.US Air Force helicopters are also providing search and rescue capabilities.The US Army's high-wheeled vehicles are moving personnel and supplies over roads and terrain damaged or impassable to normal vehicles.The Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Power Teams are supporting debris removal, water and wastewater management, as well as bridge inspections.Additionally, the National Guard has activated more than 6,500 Guardsmen, hundreds of High Water Vehicles and dozens of helicopters and rescue boats from 12 different states.These Guardsmen have been spearheading the response effort across the impacted region, providing critical lifesaving and life-sustaining support.

News.Az