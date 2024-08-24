US national security adviser to visit China for key talks

US national security adviser to visit China for key talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, will travel to China next week for discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a senior administration official.

The discussions are expected to include a potential meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, News.Az reports citing foreign media This would be Sullivan’s first trip to China as the White House national security adviser.The planned meetings, scheduled from August 27 through August 29, would also be the latest in a series of high-level diplomatic moves aimed at stabilizing U.S.-China relations.Key issues in the U.S.-China relationship, including counter-narcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, AI safety and risk management, are expected to be on the agenda for Sullivan’s talks with Wang.These discussions follow China’s suspension of talks with the U.S. on nuclear safety and security. China said in July it had halted nascent arms-control talks with Washington.

News.Az