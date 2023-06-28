News.az
News
Jake Sullivan
Tag:
Jake Sullivan
Former Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan says a nuclear deal with Iran is possible under Trump
27 Apr 2025-19:55
Trump revokes security clearances for Biden's senior diplomat and security official
09 Feb 2025-16:42
Trump strips security clearances of Blinken, Sullivan
09 Feb 2025-02:00
White House says Ukraine deal is achievable
23 Dec 2024-00:15
National security advisors to both Biden and Trump have discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the issue of hostages
25 Nov 2024-02:18
US national security adviser Sullivan arrives in China for key talks
27 Aug 2024-14:48
US national security adviser to visit China for key talks
24 Aug 2024-13:35
Azerbaijani top aide, US national security advisor mull Baku-Yerevan normalization
17 May 2024-22:24
Turkish FM discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process with US National Security Adviser
07 Mar 2024-20:56
Azerbaijani FM and US president’s national security advisor discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process
28 Jun 2023-16:54
