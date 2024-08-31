Yandex metrika counter

US Navy dismisses commander of destroyer deployed to Middle East

The US Navy has sacked the commander of a guided-missile destroyer from an aircraft carrier strike group stationed in the Middle East.

Commander Cameron Yaste was relieved of his duties as commanding officer of the USS John S. McCain, a guided-missile destroyer stationed in the Gulf of Oman, News.Az reports citing the US-based military news site Stars and Stripes.

Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander, who leads the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, made the decision due to a "loss of confidence" in Yaste's command of the destroyer, the report stated.

“There is no impact on the ship's mission or schedule due to the relief,” the Navy said in a statement.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

