Iran’s president addresses American people in letter

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a letter to the American public, urging them to "look beyond political rhetoric" and reassess their perception of his country, according to Iranian state media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Saying that the relationship between Iran and the United States is misunderstood, he emphasizes in the letter that Iran has “never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination, and never initiated any war.”

“Exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war? Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior?” the president asks.

“Is ‘America First’ truly among the priorities of the US government today?”

He goes on to say that the perception of Iran as a threat is “the product of political and economic whims of the powerful” and that Tehran’s actions thus far have been “legitimate self-defense” rather than an initiation of war.

Saying that the relationship between Iran and the United States is misunderstood, he asserts that Iran has “never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination, and never initiated any war.”

The letter was released just hours before US President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation about Iran.

“The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe or neighboring countries,” Pezeshkian wrote in his letter.

He stressed that attacks on Iranian infrastructure have ramifications for both Iranians and people beyond the country’s borders.

News.Az