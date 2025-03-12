US officially confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of the UN National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

“Because of @POTUS leadership, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine. Per the President’s direction, the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended,” Gabbard said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

The US agreed on Tuesday to restart military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv expressed support for Washington's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, according to a joint statement from both countries.

