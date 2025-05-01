US Pacific northwest faces major flood threat from potential megaquake

The region has long braced for such an event, which would unleash a major tsunami, causing widespread destruction and potentially killing tens of thousands of people.

A major earthquake could cause land along the coast to sink more than six feet and significantly expand the coastal floodplain with “lasting impacts to coastal populations, infrastructure, and ecosystems”, according the study. There is a 15% chance of an earthquake greater than 8.0 magnitude on the fault in the next 50 years, the study states.

“The expansion of the coastal floodplain following a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake has not been previously quantified, and the impacts to land use could significantly increase the timeline to recovery,” said Tina Dura, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech, told a university publication.

While climate-driven sea level rise happens gradually, these changes would unfold in an instant and persist over decades to centuries, Dura and the study’s other authors write. The most significant impacts would occur in “densely populated” parts of southern Washington, northern Oregon and northern California. And if the next major earthquake took place in 2100 – there is a 29% chance of one greater than 8.0 magnitude by then – with climate-driven sea level rise, some “low-lying” areas along the fault might never recover, according to the study.