U.S. plan for building "Golden Dome" aims to maintain hegemony: DPRK Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said the "Golden Dome" missile defense system planned by the United States is a typical product of "America first," state media said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The move is aimed at "threatening the strategic security of the nuclear weapons states regarded by the U.S. with hostility and facilitating the use of the offensive military muscle of the U.S. forces," the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing a memorandum issued a day earlier by the Institute for American Studies of the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

The military strategic goal pursued by the U.S. is to preemptively attain military superiority in an all-round way by justifying its hegemony-oriented moves for space arms buildup and accelerating outer space militarization behind the screen of "mainland defence" and to launch the military strike at its enemy states at its will by relying on the military superiority, said the memorandum.

The U.S. plan for building the "Golden Dome" missile defense system, designed to closely defend the North American continent from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and supersonic missile attacks by its strategic enemy states, is "an outer space nuclear war scenario supporting the U.S. strategy for uni-polar domination with the preemptive establishment of the outer space-based military substructure, not a 'defensive measure' to cope with the 'threat' from someone," said the memorandum.

The U.S. plan for building the new missile defense system is "the root cause of sparking off global nuclear and space arms race by stimulating the security concerns of nuclear weapons states and turning the outer space into a potential nuclear war field," it said.

The global security environment is becoming uncertain due to the undisguised U.S. moves toward space militarization, it added.

