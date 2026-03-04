U.S. plans to pay interest to importers on their tariff refunds
Reuters
The United States government will be obligated to pay interest on tariff refunds to importers if they request it.
This development highlights the financial implications of tariff policies and their impact on international trade, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The decision could affect importers who have been subject to tariffs and are seeking refunds, potentially altering the dynamics of trade negotiations and economic strategies.
The move underscores the ongoing complexities in trade relations and the financial responsibilities associated with tariff adjustments.
By Ulviyya Salmanli