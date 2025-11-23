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Refunds
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Parcel delivery giants FedEx (FDX.N), opens new tab and UPS (UPS.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday they would return any tariff refunds to customers as the U.S. government begins to return the illegally collected levies.28 Apr 2026-20:41
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The United States reported a higher budget deficit in March, as increased tax refunds and relief payments outweighed modest gains in revenue, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.10 Apr 2026-22:50
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A Rome court has ruled as unlawful price increases imposed by Netflix opens new tab on its Italian subscribers over the last seven years, and has ordered the U.S. media giant to reimburse them, a consumer association said on Friday.03 Apr 2026-22:17
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The United States government will be obligated to pay interest on tariff refunds to importers if they request it.04 Mar 2026-23:59
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Millions of Amazon Prime customers will receive automatic refunds following a $2.5 billion settlement the Federal Trade Commission reached with the Washington-based tech and retail giant.23 Nov 2025-13:11
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