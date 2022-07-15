US plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15, F-16 fighters, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States may begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"Ukrainian pilots are going to be taught to fly F-15 and F-16 fighters in the USA. This amendment to the bill on the U.S. defense budget for the fiscal year 2023 was supported by the House of Representatives. It is planned to allocate $100 million for this," Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

News.Az