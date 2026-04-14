Texas lawmaker quits after revealing affair with aide who died by suicide

Pressure had been mounting against the Republican lawmaker after sexual misconduct allegations against another congressman, Democrat Eric Swalwell of California, became public over the weekend, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

As criticism of Swalwell swirled in the wake of the revelations, lawmakers opened an ethics investigation and began discussing taking action to oust him and Gonzales from Congress.

To avoid being expelled, they submitted their resignations, effective on Tuesday. The move allows them to retain pension benefits after their departure.

Gonzales had said last month that he would not run for re-election in November, but faced pressure to leave sooner as more details emerged about his alleged wrongdoing and he faced a congressional ethics investigation.

After initially denying any misconduct, the married father-of-six confirmed he had had a relationship with married staff member Regina Santos-Aviles.

Gonzales had previously dismissed the allegations as "blackmail" and a "co-ordinated" attack to unseat him.

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire near her home in Uvalde, Texas. The medical examiner ruled her death a suicide, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.