Lookman leads Atlético to the Champions League semis

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Ademola Lookman starred as Atlético Madrid secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, even after suffering a 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona.

Atlético progressed 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to Lookman’s crucial first-half goal, which proved to be the difference over the two legs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Barcelona started strongly at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring early in the 4th minute before Ferran Torres added a second in the 24th minute, wiping out Atlético’s two-goal advantage from the first leg.

With the tie level, pressure grew on the home side.

But Lookman stepped up.

The Nigerian forward scored in the 31st minute with a simple finish to put Atlético back in front on aggregate. That goal changed the mood in the stadium and gave Diego Simeone’s team fresh belief.

Barcelona pushed hard in the second half and thought they had scored again, but a goal was ruled out for offside. They kept attacking but could not find the extra goal needed to force extra time.

Atlético stayed compact and defended well in the closing stages to hold on and secure their place in the last four.

Record-breaking night

Lookman’s goal was not just important for the result. It also saw him move past Victor Ikpeba to become Nigeria’s third-highest goalscorer in Champions League history, behind only Victor Osimhen and Obafemi Martins.

Since joining Atlético in January, Lookman has now scored six goals for the club. Only Julián Álvarez has more goal contributions for Atlético in that period.

His strike also extended Barcelona’s poor defensive run, making them the first Spanish team in Champions League history to go 15 straight matches without a clean sheet.

Big moment

For Lookman, this was a big night in his career.

The Super Eagles forward continues to grow in confidence and importance for Atlético, especially in key matches.

For the Spanish side, the dream of winning the Champions League is still alive.

Other game

While the Atlético Madrid-Barcelona tie was a nervy showdown, Liverpool failed to mount the necessary challenge against PSG.

The Parisians secured a semi-final place with a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC at Anfield, completing a dominant aggregate victory. Goals from Ousmane Dembélé, including a late second, sealed the result for the French side, who have now reached the last four for a third straight season.

News.Az