US: Pompeo says downing of Russian plane 'unfortunate

Incident reminds us of need to find political resolution in Syria, says Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed sympathies Tuesday for the lives lost when a Russian military airplane was downed by Syrian regime forces, emphasizing the need for a political solution to the conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Yesterday’s unfortunate incident reminds us of the need to find permanent, peaceful, and political resolutions to the many overlapping conflicts in the region and the danger of tragic miscalculation in Syria’s crowded theater of operations," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Russian military said 15 lives were lost when the plane was shot down above Syria.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu claimed Israel was responsible, which Israel has denied. The Israeli army blamed Hezbollah and Iran for the incident.

