US prepares nearly $300M military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $300 million, set to be allocated tomorrow, according to AP News, News.az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The United States is expected to announce an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine on Friday," said the agency.This will be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since Congress passed the foreign aid bill for Ukraine late last month.According to the agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need this aid to deter the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.American officials informed journalists that the package would include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm and 105mm artillery shells.

