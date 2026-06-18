US puts $15M bounty on MS-13 gang chiefs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department announced on Thursday a reward of up to $15 million for information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of leaders of the MS-13 gang in El Salvador.

The agency’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has increased its reward offer to up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, known as “Porky,” and is offering, up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Víctor Eduardo Morales Zelaya, known as “Cuervo,” said the statement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Both are senior leaders of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), which was designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the Trump administration last year.

“According to court documents, Archaga Carias and Morales Zelaya are the highest-ranking members of MS-13 in Honduras and are responsible for directing the gang’s criminal activities, including drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, kidnappings, and other violent crimes,” it said.

Authorities also allege they oversaw the importation of large quantities of cocaine into the US. Both men remain fugitives, according to the statement.

Archaga Carías is listed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is among the most wanted fugitives sought by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations.

News.Az