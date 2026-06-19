Azerbaijani chess player beats Magnus Carlsen at World Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli, 21, defeated world number one and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship in Hong Kong, becoming one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the Azerbaijani team Odlar Yurdu ultimately defeated one of the tournament favorites - WR Chess - with a score of 3.5–2.5, News.Az reports, citing Report.

WR Chess features Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and several other well-known grandmasters.

The Odlar Yurdu team, composed mainly of young players, finished in 8th place with 15 points.

News.Az