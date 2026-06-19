Anne Hathaway pregnant: actress expecting baby no. 3 - VIDEO

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Anne Hathaway is officially expanding her family. The 43-year-old actress announced on Friday, June 19, that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The star shared the happy news via an Instagram video set to Barbara Lewis’s "Baby I’m Yours," which featured her revealing her growing baby bump while wearing a flowy white dress.

Hathaway and Shulman, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to two sons, 10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack, News.Az reports, citing People.

The announcement comes shortly after the actress opened up about her life at home in a recent interview for Elle’s Summer 2026 issue.

She shared that she is currently enjoying a "really fun zone" with her sons, noting that she and Shulman are fully embracing the moment as a family of four, soon to be five. While a representative for the star has not yet issued a formal comment, fans have already flooded her social media with messages of congratulations.

News.Az