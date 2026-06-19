Texas power outages: 40,000 in the dark as severe storms hit

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Severe morning thunderstorms swept across North Texas on Juneteenth, leaving more than 40,000 Oncor customers without power. The heavy rain and lightning triggered significant disruptions across the region, heavily impacting Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise counties. According to Oncor's outage map, nearly 943 individual power outages have been reported.

Dallas County has taken the hardest hit, with close to 30,000 customers experiencing electricity issues. Denton County is also facing widespread disruptions, with nearly 10,000 residents left in the dark. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning earlier in the morning, urging locals to stay off the hazardous roads, News.Az reports, citing Dallas News.

Oncor teams are actively assessing the widespread damage to determine the necessary resources for repairs, though a definitive restoration timeline has not yet been established. To stay informed, customers can text REG to 66267 to receive direct updates regarding their specific neighborhood.

The utility provider reminds residents to immediately call 911 if they spot any downed power lines.

News.Az