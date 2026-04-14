US rapper King Harris arrested for speeding, drug possession

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapper King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, was arrested early Sunday morning in Georgia’s Gwinnett County following a traffic stop in which police say he was speeding and found in possession of drugs.

According to Gwinnett County Jail records, Harris faces charges including speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, News.Az reports, citing US media.

According to information, Harris was allegedly driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. When officers stopped the vehicle, they reportedly observed a firearm, and Harris allegedly refused to exit the car. Police later discovered a THC vape pen on him.

It remains unclear why Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle when instructed by officers. Jail records confirm he has since posted bond, though no court date for the charges has yet been scheduled.

Harris’ choice of clothing—a Pikachu onesie—drew significant attention during the arrest. On his Instagram account, Harris posted a video in the outfit with a caption comparing the police to "Team Rocket." He wrote, in part, "living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F

IN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night."

This is not the first time Harris has faced legal trouble in Georgia. In 2024, he was accused of nearly hitting a police officer at a Dunwoody gas station and was taken into custody after an officer smelled marijuana in his car. He was also previously transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a 2022 traffic stop involving speeding and DUI charges. Those Pickens County charges were officially dropped in August 2025.

News.Az