Nepal's ex-PM Oli released after 12 days in custody

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Nepal’s former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and ex-interior minister Ramesh Lekhak have been released from custody after 12 days of questioning over their alleged role in a deadly 2025 crackdown on protesters, police said Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Oli and Lekhak were arrested on March 28, a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah assumed office following the country’s first elections since the September uprising that toppled Oli’s government.

“Both former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and the former home minister have been released today on the condition that they will present themselves to the police when required,” Kathmandu Police spokesperson Pawan Kumar Bhattarai told AFP.

Neither man has been formally charged, and both deny responsibility for the violence. “Both of them have been handed over to their relatives,” Bhattarai added.

The arrests followed a commission inquiry recommending prosecution of Oli—a four-time prime minister—and other officials for failing to prevent security forces from firing on demonstrators. The report suggested their claims of ignorance were attempts to shift blame and amounted to “criminal negligence.”

Oli, 74, was taken to hospital soon after his arrest for a procedural check-up, as he suffers from heart and kidney problems. Following the arrests, their wives filed habeas corpus petitions at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the detentions. On Monday, the court dismissed the petitions but ordered authorities to complete the investigation without extending detention.

Oli’s CPN-UML party has denounced the arrests as “a vengeful act” and called for protests.

The youth-led uprising in September began in Kathmandu after a brief social media ban and quickly spread nationwide, fueled by frustration over corruption and economic hardship. Protesters set fire to the parliament and government offices, ultimately toppling Oli’s administration.

News.Az