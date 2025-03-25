U.S. readies F-35 Lot 20 production line for foreign allies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of State has approved a major development in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, authorizing a contract modification worth up to $238 million for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Announced on March 24, 2025, this undefinitized modification to an existing fixed-price incentive contract tasks the aerospace giant with procuring long-lead materials, parts, and components to support the production of F-35 aircraft under Lot 20, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Unlike previous contracts focused solely on U.S. military needs, this effort targets non-U.S. Department of Defense partners and Foreign Military Sales customers, signaling a ramp-up in preparations for the next phase of the world’s most advanced fighter jet program.

The move underscores Washington’s commitment to equipping its allies with cutting-edge airpower while maintaining the momentum of a program that has faced its share of scrutiny over costs and delays.

This contract modification, designated P00001 under contract N0001925C0070, does not mark the official start of Lot 20 production but lays the critical groundwork. Long-lead items, such as specialized alloys, avionics components, and engine parts, often require months or even years to manufacture and deliver.

By securing these materials now, Lockheed Martin ensures that when production begins—likely later this year or in early 2026—the assembly lines will face fewer bottlenecks. The announcement comes as negotiations for Lots 18 through 20, a package deal valued at approximately $34 billion for 478 aircraft, near their conclusion.

Sources familiar with the program, speaking on condition of anonymity due to ongoing talks, indicate that this step reflects confidence that the broader contract will soon be finalized.

The F-35 program, overseen by Lockheed Martin with support from the Pentagon’s Joint Program Office, remains a cornerstone of U.S. defense strategy and international military cooperation. Since its inception, the aircraft has been billed as a fifth-generation multirole fighter capable of stealth operations, advanced sensor fusion, and network-enabled warfare.

News.Az