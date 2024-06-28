US reaffirms support for Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan in successfully hosting COP29, James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said at a press briefing in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

He said the US strongly supports the role that Azerbaijan plays in this agreement.O'Brien believes that climate change is a key issue for the entire world and that this meeting provides an opportunity to make real progress in addressing some issues that are important for accelerating the transition to renewable fuels and mitigating the effects of climate change.He noted that the US is encouraged by Azerbaijan's progress in this direction.

News.Az