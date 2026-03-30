US reopens Venezuela embassy following Nicolás Maduro's capture

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The US State Department announced on Monday that it had officially reopened its embassy in Caracas for the first time since March 2019.

The US shuttered its embassy in Venezuela during President Donald Trump's first term, in the aftermath of former President Nicolas Maduro's disputed election win earlier in 2018, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

But since the military operation that seized Maduro and took him to the US on drugs trafficking charges in January, the second Trump administration has reopened diplomatic ties with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

"Today, we are formally resuming operations at the US Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela," the State Department wrote.

News.Az