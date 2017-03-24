US sanctions 30 individuals, entities for ties with Iran, Syria and North Korea

US sanctions 30 individuals, entities for ties with Iran, Syria and North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States imposed sanctions on 30 foreign entities and individuals in ten countries.

The United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in China, North Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program and other nonproliferation violations connected to Syria and North Korea, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday, Sputnik reports.

"On March 21, the United States imposed sanctions on 30 foreign entities and individuals in ten countries pursuant to the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," the release stated.

News.Az

News.Az