US sanctions against Gazprombank will not affect gas supplies to Hungary — Ministry
Introduction of sanctions against Gazprombank by the United States will not interfere with reliable gas supplies from Russia to Hungary, the Foreign Ministry of Hungary said, News.az reports citing TASS.
Consultations with Gazprom will be held on these matters if necessary, the ministry noted. "Our lawyers are studying consequences of US sanctions and we will consult with the Russian company - the gas supplier if necessary. We will continue to provide for reliable energy supplies in the future also, despite any external pressure or attempts to interfere," the ministry’s press service said.
The United States introduced sanctions against Gazprombank earlier today.
