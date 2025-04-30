US seeks China’s negotiation on tariff issues, says state-run media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has reportedly initiated contact with China, showing interest in discussing tariff-related matters. The information comes from a post by Yuyuantantian, an account on Weibo (NASDAQ: ), a popular Chinese social media platform, that is linked with China Central Television, a state-run media outlet, News. Az reports citing Investing.

The post, which cites unnamed individuals familiar with the situation, indicates a proactive approach by the US to engage China in tariff negotiations. However, according to the same post, China does not see the need to enter into discussions with the US until the Trump administration takes significant actions first. The specifics of these "meaningful moves" were not detailed in the post.

The U.S. currently has a 145% tarrif on goods from China, while China has a 125% tariff on U.S. goods.

