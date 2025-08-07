US Senators Wyden and Warren launch probe into UnitedHealth

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren have initiated an investigation into UnitedHealth Group amid allegations that the company secretly paid nursing homes thousands of dollars in bonuses to reduce hospital transfers of residents.

In a letter dated August 6 addressed to UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley, the senators requested detailed information about the company’s incentive programs and their impact on nursing home residents. The inquiry seeks clarity on hospitalization policies, care planning directives for residents under special needs plans, marketing practices, and federal oversight, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

UnitedHealth confirmed in July that it is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, cooperating with both criminal and civil probes concerning its Medicare business, which covers healthcare costs for individuals aged 65 and older or with disabilities.

The probe follows a May report by the UK’s Guardian newspaper alleging UnitedHealth made secret payments to nursing homes as part of cost-cutting strategies that saved millions but potentially jeopardized resident health.

“Any attempt to take advantage of vulnerable nursing home residents is unacceptable, especially to pad a for-profit insurance company’s revenues,” the senators stated in their letter.

UnitedHealth previously responded that the Department of Justice investigation found significant factual inaccuracies in the allegations.

