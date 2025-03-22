US set to deport over 500,000 migrants from four countries

US set to deport over 500,000 migrants from four countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to end legal protections for over 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

They were previously granted two-year permits to live and work in the US with financial backing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed their legal status would be terminated on April 24 or one month after it appears in the Federal Register.

News.Az