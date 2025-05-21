US singer Chris Brown freed on bail after UK arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

US singer Chris Brown has been freed on bail by a court in London after being charged with inflicting an "unprovoked attack" in a nightclub in 2023.

The Grammy-winning star, who has not yet been asked to enter a plea in the case, is able to begin his world tour next month as planned as part of his bail conditions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was arrested last week and later charged with grievous bodily harm over an incident in which he allegedly attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle at the Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair.

The 36-year-old was not present at Southwark Crown Court for Wednesday's bail hearing, at which the judge said he must pay a £5m security fee to the court.

A security fee is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court. Mr Brown could be asked to forfeit the money if he breaches bail conditions.

The musician had been held in custody since being arrested in Salford last Thursday, and was initially refused bail on Friday.

But bail was granted on Wednesday, on the condition that he pay £4m immediately, with a further £1m due in seven days.

His tour is scheduled to start in Amsterdam on 8 June, with stadium and arena dates in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow later that month and in July.

The two-time Grammy-winner is known for hits like Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence.

His next court date is 20 June, between shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He must surrender his passport if he is not travelling on tour, Judge Tony Baumgartner said.

Other bail conditions include living at a specific address known to the court, not contacting the alleged victim, not visiting the Tape nightclub, and not applying for international travel documents.

He will appear at court next month with his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, a 38-year-old who performs under the name HoodyBaby, also from the US.

