US, South Korea conduct joint special forces exercise

South Korea and the United States have conducted joint special forces exercise at a specialized center located 32 kilometers from Seoul.

The exercise, held from August 24 to 29, 2024, were part of the larger Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercises that ended on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The exercise included elite units from the South Korean Army's Special Operations Command, the Air Force Combat Operations Group, and the US 2nd Army Aviation Brigade. UH-60 and CH-47 helicopters were utilized to transport military personnel during the operations.The participants engaged in various tactical scenarios such as capturing and holding territory, storming objectives, and neutralizing enemy forces. The exercises were designed to enhance reconnaissance capabilities and improve overall combat readiness for special forces.

News.Az