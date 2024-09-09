News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Special Forces
Tag:
Special Forces
Former UK officer details suspected "war crimes" by SAS in Afghanistan
01 Dec 2025-20:37
Azerbaijan conducts new training session for reservists
01 Dec 2025-19:18
Azerbaijani, Belarusian special forces discuss cooperation
19 Nov 2025-11:01
Medical training course for special forces begins in Azerbaijan
12 Nov 2025-19:59
Azerbaijan, UAE launch joint special forces exercise –
VIDEO
22 Oct 2025-11:42
Eternal Brotherhood-IV multinational special forces exercise wraps up
16 Sep 2025-21:23
Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary of establishment
30 Apr 2025-09:51
Special forces raid Ilan Shor's party bloc in Bălți
16 Oct 2024-13:11
Multinational military drill begins in Kazakhstan with Azerbaijan’s participation
10 Sep 2024-15:41
Azerbaijani special forces join int’l exercise in Kazakhstan
09 Sep 2024-16:42
Latest News
Azerbaijan expands export talks with Japan
IRGC says it could close Strait of Hormuz if ordered
Air India and Lufthansa expand Europe travel ties
Yasam Ayavefe: Time-first hotels built to last
Syria mine blast injures Turkish journalist
Spain approves $8 billion aid package for storm-hit regions
Second round of Iran-US talks wraps up in Geneva
Drone strike kills Ukrainian power workers
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Azerbaijan, Israel eye green energy partnership
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31