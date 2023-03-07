US State Department's Ned Price exiting as agency's spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price will step down from his post this month to take on a policy-focused role in the department, News.az reports citing NBC News.

Price, the department's spokesman since the first day of the Biden administration, will shift to a position working directly for Secretary Antony Blinken.

Price, who also served as spokesperson at both the CIA and the National Security Council in the Obama administration, says the new policy job is a return to where his career began.

“I started as a public servant as an analyst at the CIA, and I ended up in this job because of a series of accidents, fateful accidents,” Price said. “I have loved being in this line of work for the past several years. And one of the things I love most about it is the connection to the policy.”

News.Az